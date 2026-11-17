Antonio Góngora 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 13:30h.

Malaga CF are expected to decide on the new shape of their squad in the coming days, using the international break to prepare for the winter transfer window.

SUR understands that internal meetings are due to be held at the start of this week, when sporting director Loren Juarros must set out the plans he wants to put in place to turn the team’s fortunes around.

The club has three issues to resolve: departures, signings and renewals. Only one squad registration slot is currently free, so players will need to leave to make room for new arrivals. The number of signings is not yet clear, but it is likely to be three or four, with the aim of adding quality and top-flight experience.

The aim is to have some of them available for the first match of the new year, on the weekend of 3 January, when the registration window will be open. In previous windows, the club tended to wait until the last moment and rarely landed its targets.

Contract renewals are the third priority. Young full-back Rafita, now a regular in the first team, was due to have his deal extended and improved several months ago, but the talks were delayed after he changed agency. He has also since picked up an injury.

Both the club and the fans back Juarros, who has enough room under the salary cap to make the changes, with a month and a half left until the registration window opens in January. Any new signings will need to make an impact from day one, something the summer arrivals failed to do.

Malaga are currently bottom of the La Liga table, six points from safety, after 12 games and a historically poor start to the season. The gap isn't large yet, but any reaction needs to be immediate.