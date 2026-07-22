Key midfielder returns as Malaga CF re-sign Carlos Dotor on season-long loan

Antonio Góngora / Juan Calderón 22/07/2026 a las 14:27h.

Malaga CF have completed the return of Carlos Dotor on a season-long loan from Celta Vigo, bringing back one of the midfielders who helped them win promotion back to the Primera División last season.

The 25-year-old from Madrid made 40 appearances in all competitions during his previous spell at La Rosaleda, establishing himself as a regular under Juanfran Funes as Malaga secured their return to Spain's top flight.

The club confirmed the deal on Tuesday, saying: "Malaga welcome Carlos Dotor and wish him every success in his second spell at the club, convinced that his work and commitment will continue to contribute to achieving the team's objectives this season."

Dotor becomes Malaga's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Fernando Calero and Juan Cruz. He also brings top-flight experience, having made 17 La Liga appearances for Celta during the 2023-24 campaign.

His return continues Malaga's policy of retaining the core of the squad that earned promotion, following the contract renewals of Einar Galilea and Eneko Jauregi.

According to SUR sources, the club are now expected to focus on signing a left-back before the transfer window closes.