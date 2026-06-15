Goalless draw leaves Malaga CF's promotion dream on a knife-edge

Malaga's Adrián Niño, right, had the best chances on Sunday night.

Daryl Finch 15/06/2026 a las 00:41h.

Malaga CF's bid for promotion to Spain's top flight will be decided in Almeria next Saturday after a tense 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Segunda División promotion play-off final at La Rosaleda on Sunday night.

In front of a record crowd of 30,083 spectators, the largest attendance in the stadium this season and in the division, Malaga and Almeria cancelled each other out in a cautious encounter shaped by the high stakes of the occasion. With a place in the top tier on the line, neither side was prepared to take unnecessary risks, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of next weekend's return leg.

The atmosphere in Martiricos provided one of the night's defining images. Thousands of Malaga supporters created a hostile backdrop for the visitors from long before kick-off, while several hundred travelling Almeria fans also made the journey for the Andalusian derby.

Malaga coach Juanfran Funes made several notable changes to his starting line-up, mindful of a demanding schedule and the decisive second leg still to come. Adrián Niño replaced Chupete in attack, while Aarón Ochoa and Rafa were also brought into the side.

Few opportunities

The opening stages were dominated by caution as both teams prioritised defensive discipline. The first meaningful opportunity arrived when Niño tested Andrés Fernández after being played through by Carlos Dotor, but the Almeria goalkeeper made the save.

As the tension gradually eased, both sides became more adventurous. Lopy tried his luck for the visitors, while Niño went close again after driving into the area from the right, only to be denied once more by Fernández.

The score remained goalless at the interval, reflecting a first half in which tactical organisation and work rate outweighed attacking ambition.

Changes don't yield results

Funes sought greater attacking threat after the break by introducing Joaquín, whose direct running immediately gave Malaga more penetration. The hosts increased the tempo without abandoning their disciplined approach.

With half an hour remaining, Chupete and Izan Merino entered the fray as Malaga pushed for an advantage. Joaquín came closest when he cut inside and forced another save from Fernández.

Almeria, meanwhile, slowed the game whenever possible and appeared content to leave La Rosaleda with the tie level. Late efforts from distance caused little concern for Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.

Neither side could find a winner before the final whistle, ensuring that promotion remains up for grabs. Malaga will now need victory in Almeria on Saturday (kick-off 9pm) if they are to complete their return to the elite.