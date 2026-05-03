Eibar stunned as Malaga CF mount ruthless comeback to reignite promotion charge

Daryl Finch 03/05/2026 a las 15:41h.

In yet another high-scoring game, which is quickly becoming a trademark of Juan Francisco Funes's reign in charge of the club, Malaga CF produced a commanding comeback to beat Eibar 2-4 at Ipurua on Sunday. Recovering from a first-half deficit, they secured what could be a significant victory in their push for promotion back to Primera.

The match began at an even tempo, with both sides probing for openings. Malaga threatened early through Carlos Dotor, but his effort was blocked.

The breakthrough came early on. After just eight minutes, defender Diego Murillo, who had gone up for a corner, was caught by an elbow from Lander Olaetxea inside the area. After reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, the referee awarded a penalty. Chupete stepped up and converted confidently to give Malaga a 0-1 lead.

Eibar responded by increasing their intensity and focusing on second balls. Their pressure paid off in the 20th minute when Sergio Álvarez equalised after reacting quickest to a loose ball following a messy set-piece situation.

The hosts continued to push and completed the turnaround in the 32nd minute. After two shots were blocked on the line, José Corpas bundled home another scrappy penalty-box goal, with a VAR check confirming he was onside.

In response, Malaga attempted to regain control through possession as the first half progressed. The returning David Larrubia became increasingly influential, and the visitors created several promising situations, but they went into the break trailing by one goal.

Greater intensity

After the restart, Malaga returned with greater urgency and began to dominate proceedings. Joaquín led several attacking moves, including a solo effort that forced a save, while Larrubia struck the post as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

Then, in the 65th minute, Chupete delivered a precise cross from the right, and substitute Adrián Niño finished at the back post with a cushioned volley to make it 2-2. The goal capped a sustained spell of pressure and shifted the momentum firmly in Malaga’s favour.

Malaga continued to control the match with a more fluid midfield, bolstered by substitutions. In the 78th minute, Joaquín produced a jinking run before teeing up Darko Brasanac, who took the ball into his stride and finished low to give the visitors a 2-3 lead.

The comeback was then completed in the 84th minute. Joaquín was again the provider, assisting Niño for his second goal of the game. The forward beat two defenders and finished calmly to seal the result at 2-4.

The win ends Malaga's run of two consecutive defeats and strengthens their position in the race for the play-off places. Achieved against a side with a strong recent home record, the result represents a major step, as noted in the players' vociferous celebrations at full time.