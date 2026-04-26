Defensive lapses prove costly as Malaga CF drop out of the play-off places Defeat in a five-goal thriller at home to in-form Castellón now leaves the hosts just outside the promotion spots

Daryl Finch Sunday, 26 April 2026, 17:20 Share

For the second time in a week, Malaga CF suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat that now sees them relinquish their place in the Segunda play-off positions. Juan Francisco Funes's side fell to fellow promotion challengers Castellón on Saturday after being outplayed in key moments at La Rosaleda.

Despite taking an early lead and pushing until the final whistle, the hosts were undone by defensive errors and a clinical display from the visitors in a high-intensity match that produced five goals.

Funes set his side up in an attacking 4-4-2 formation, but defensive inconsistencies ultimately proved decisive against one of the division’s most in-form teams.

That said, it was the home side that struck first. In the 12th minute, Chupete converted a penalty after Diego Barri was somewhat harshly penalised for handball. The early goal energised a crowd of 28,601, a season record both for the club and the division.

However, Castellón took just 15 minutes to respond. When Carlos Dotor needlessly surrendered possession in midfield, Malaga were carved open by a through ball that allowed Álex Calatrava to go through on goal and level the scores, despite goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero getting a hand on the ball.

Quickfire double

Malaga began the second half brightly and created chances through Joaquín, Dotor and Aarón Ochoa, but failed to convert their pressure into goals. As a result, Castellón gradually grew into the game and took control midway through the half.

'Cala' scored his second in the 68th minute following a rapid and intelligently executed counterattack that left both the Malaga defenders and goalkeeper scrambling.

The midfielder then completed his hat-trick just eight minutes later, with an excellent flicked header on a freekick from the left, extending the lead to 3-1 and leaving the hosts with a mountain to climb.

Malaga continued to press and were rewarded in the 85th minute when Chupete headed in his second goal of the night, reducing the deficit and reigniting hope among the home supporters.

Seven minutes of added time followed, but Malaga were unable to find an equaliser despite sustained pressure.

The defeat ends Malaga’s long-standing unbeaten home run (they hadn't lost at La Rosaleda since late September 2205) and marks their second consecutive loss.

Injuries to key players such as David Larrubia and Dani Lorenzo have undoubtedly affected recent performances. Now they face a crucial period as they look to recover momentum and re-enter the promotion race.