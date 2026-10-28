Copa del Rey: Malaga CF made to wait before easing past minnows

Chupte celebrates scoring the first of his two goals on Tuesday night.

Daryl Finch 28/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:47h.

Malaga CF had to wait until the final 20 minutes to secure their place in the second round of the Copa del Rey, eventually winning 3-0 at sixth-tier Sporting de Alcázar on Tuesday night.

Coach Juanfran Funes made wholesale changes for the trip to Castilla-La Mancha, keeping only Carlos Dotor from the draw in Vitoria. He also switched to a back three of Juan Berrocal, Álex Pastor and Fernando Calero.

On an artificial pitch, in front of a sell-out crowd of almost 5,000, Malaga dominated possession but struggled to break down the home defence. Dotor fired an early warning and later wasted a header, while Eneko Jauregi shot well wide, and the game reached half time without a shot on target.

Funes responded by bringing on David Larrubia, Chupete and Haitam at the break. He then returned to a back four in the 56th minute, when Dani Lorenzo replaced Berrocal.

The breakthrough finally came in the 71st minute after Haitam was held in the box, and Chupete converted the penalty. Moments later, Alcázar’s Antonio Avilés was sent off for a heavy challenge on Haitam, while the anti-racism protocol was also activated, although play wasn’t stopped.

Against ten men, Chupete doubled the lead in the 80th minute from a fine Izan Merino pass, and Dani Lorenzo sealed the win two minutes from time with a strong individual effort.

Academy product Juani impressed, while goalkeeper Carlos López only touched the ball from back passes.

Malaga now turn their attention to Saturday’s trip to Real Betis, ahead of the international break.