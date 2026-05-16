Convincing away victory keeps Malaga CF on track for the play-offs

Daryl Finch 16/05/2026 Actualizado a las 22:13h.

Malaga CF produced one of the most complete performances of their Segunda campaign on Saturday evening as they swept aside Ceuta 4-1 on the other side of the Mediterranean to keep their play-off push firmly on track.

From the first whistle, Juan Francisco Funes’s side imposed themselves on the contest with Joaquín Muñoz's effort from almost 40 yards sailing just wide of the post with the goalkeeper in no man's land.

However, it didn't take long for the visitors to get on the scoresheet. Following a driving run and through ball from Chupete in the fourth minute, Joaquín showed excellent composure to dink the ball over Guille Vallejo to make it 1-0.

The goal was initially disallowed but was awarded following a VAR review, setting the tone for a dominant spell.

Malaga then doubled their advantage in the 13th minute through Chupete, who held off his marker and latched onto a precise pass across the area from Rafa to finish first time.

Big advantage

The early blitz left Ceuta unsettled. With the travelling support in buoyant mood inside the Estadio Alfonso Murube, Malaga's intensity saw them continue to dictate possession and territory, and the third goal arrived just before the break.

Rafa again played a key role, pressing high, recovering possession and supplying Chupete. The forward took the ball in his stride then struck confidently from outside the box to complete his double and send Malaga into half time 3-0 up.

Mid-table Ceuta, who had previously shown resilience in draws against Racing and Castellón, attempted to respond after the interval. Their pressure briefly increased, and they were rewarded in the 52nd minute when a left-wing cross led to a clumsy own goal by Einar Galilea, reducing the deficit.

Despite the setback, Malaga stayed in control as Funes made changes, including introducing Ramón, to steady the midfield and maintain balance.

Signed, sealed, delivered

Though Ceuta pushed forward more often in search of another goal, they struggled to create clear chances. Then, as the match entered its closing stages, Malaga regained full authority.

In the 82nd minute, substitute Aarón Ochoa capitalised on some slack passing, dispossessed his opponent and burst through one-on-one with the keeper, before finishing clinically to seal the 4-1 scoreline.

The result strengthens Malaga’s position in the play-off race with two games remaining. Among the chasing pack, seventh-placed Burgos are three points behind, while eighth-placed Eibar are five points back, leaving Malaga with a clear advantage but not yet mathematically secure.