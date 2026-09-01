Malaga triathlete Alberto González secures another World Triathlon top-10

Marina Rivas 01/09/2026 a las 16:04h.

Malaga triathlete Alberto González finished ninth at the World Triathlon Championship Series event in Weihai (China) on Sunday, maintaining his place among the sport's global elite.

González completed the race in 1:42:08, exactly one minute behind Swiss winner Max Studer. The result continued his strong season and marked his fourth top-10 finish in the World Triathlon Series this year, leaving him ninth in the overall rankings.

The Malaga athlete produced one of the fastest swim times in the field, completing the opening 1.5km section in 18:22. He then remained competitive on the 40km bike course, recording 51:54, before completing the 10km run in 30:21.

Weihai had previously proved a successful venue for González, who recorded his best World Triathlon Series result there in 2024 with fourth place.

Spain also celebrated a podium finish as David Cantero took silver. The Valencia-born triathlete still managed to finish second despite suffering a fall just metres before the line.

González’s latest result further strengthens his position as he targets a second Olympic appearance.