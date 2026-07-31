Malaga triathlete Alberto González climbs world rankings after fifth-place finish in London

Marina Rivas 31/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Malaga triathlete Alberto González reinforced his status among the world's elite after finishing fifth at the World Triathlon Championship Series event in London, his best result of the 2026 season.

The Andalusian athlete was Spain's highest finisher in the race and recorded the second best World Series result of his career, surpassed only by his fourth-place finish in Weihai, China, in 2024.

His performance also lifted him to 11th in the overall world rankings and eighth in the Olympic qualification standings for Los Angeles 2028, where he remains Spain's top-ranked triathlete despite an injury-hit period.

González had already registered four top-10 finishes this season, placing ninth in Alghero and eighth in Hamburg, where he also helped Spain finish seventh in the mixed relay.

In London, he completed the 750-metre swim in nine minutes and one second before producing the second fastest 20-kilometre cycling split of the day in 25:50. However, a 10-second penalty for incorrectly placing his race number sticker in transition ended his hopes of a podium finish.

Australia's Matthew Hausser claimed victory in 50:28, while González crossed the line in 50:53, just 17 seconds behind Hungary's Csongor Lehmann, who took bronze.