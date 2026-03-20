Malaga running legend Miguel García Velasco dies aged 90

Marina Rivas MALAGA. Friday, 20 March 2026, 10:50 Share

The Malaga sporting community is this week mourning the passing of Miguel García Velasco. A familiar face at running events across the province, García has died aged 90.

García discovered running in his 40s and quickly became a fixture in the Carrera Urbana Ciudad de Málaga, the famous El Corte Inglés race. He attended every edition, except for during the pandemic, for more than four decades.

He also took part in numerous marathons and half marathons across Andalucía, Portugal and France.

Known for his daily training and constant smile, García remained active into his late 80s.

In 2022, he told SUR, "I'll keep running as long as my body can take it. I won't stop, I love it, it's in my blood."