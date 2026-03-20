Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Migue Fernández
Obituary

Malaga running legend Miguel García Velasco dies aged 90

García discovered running in his 40s and quickly became a fixture in the Carrera Urbana Ciudad de Málaga, the famous El Corte Inglés race

Marina Rivas

MALAGA.

Friday, 20 March 2026, 10:50

The Malaga sporting community is this week mourning the passing of Miguel García Velasco. A familiar face at running events across the province, García has died aged 90.

García discovered running in his 40s and quickly became a fixture in the Carrera Urbana Ciudad de Málaga, the famous El Corte Inglés race. He attended every edition, except for during the pandemic, for more than four decades.

He also took part in numerous marathons and half marathons across Andalucía, Portugal and France.

Known for his daily training and constant smile, García remained active into his late 80s.

In 2022, he told SUR, "I'll keep running as long as my body can take it. I won't stop, I love it, it's in my blood."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vélez-Málaga joins Malaga metropolitan transport consortium: bus fares to drop by 80 per cent from 1 May
  2. 2 US citizens in Malaga: Register to vote for 2026 midterms at local drop-in sessions
  3. 3 Candlelit concert welcomes Azamara cruise guests to St Michael's Cave in Gibraltar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga running legend Miguel García Velasco dies aged 90

Malaga running legend Miguel García Velasco dies aged 90