Malaga handball coach wins record ninth Champions League title

Pedro Luis Alonso 15/06/2026 a las 00:54h.

Barcelona claimed the EHF Champions League title on Sunday with a 37-34 victory over Füchse Berlin in Cologne, giving Malaga-born coach Antonio Carlos Ortega the ninth Champions League triumph of his career.

The success further cements Ortega's status as one of the most decorated figures in European handball. The former Barcelona and Spain winger has now won six Champions League titles as a player and three as a coach, having also led Barcelona to continental glory in 2022 and 2024.

Barcelona overcame the Bundesliga runners-up at the Lanxess Arena after reaching the final with a hard-fought semi-final win over Danish side Aalborg on Saturday. Füchse Berlin had booked their place in the final by defeating reigning champions Magdeburg.

The Catalan side were in control for much of Sunday's final, taking a 20-16 lead into the interval before managing their advantage in the second half. Luís Frade scored seven goals, Aleix Gómez added six and Dika Mem contributed four as Barcelona secured a relatively comfortable victory.

Ortega's latest success extends an unmatched Champions League record. His nine titles place him ahead of former Barcelona greats Andrei Xepkin, David Barrufet and Xabier O'Callaghan, who each won seven European crowns.

The achievement is particularly notable given the financial constraints facing Barcelona's handball section in recent years. While they continue to dominate domestically, the club has seen its budget reduced and several key players depart. More exits are expected this summer, including Domen Makuc's move to Kiel and Emil Nielsen's transfer to Veszprém.

Before the final, Barcelona handball sporting coordinator Joan Marín confirmed that the club intends to extend the contracts of Ortega and his coaching staff.