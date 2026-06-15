Lewis Hamilton's Spanish Grand Prix win completes remarkable Montmeló redemption

Daryl Finch y David Sánchez de Castro 15/06/2026 a las 16:14h.

How times change. For Lewis Hamilton the jeers of 18 years ago have changed to cheers at the famous Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

As he held off the challenge of Mercedes's George Russell to clinch victory for Ferrari, the tens of thousand of fans in the famous Montmeló stands cheered a roar that could be heard above the whine of the FI racing cars - possible in Barcelona city centre itself.

It was a different story back in February 2008. A 23-year-old Hamilton had to endure racist abuse from Alonso ‘fans’ at pre-season testing at the famous circuit. There were people dressed up in black face wearing afro wigs, derogatory t-shirts, and racist taunts including monkey chants aimed at the quiet lad from Stevenage.

It was an ugly byproduct of his rookie rivalry with Spain’s own Fernando Alonso. The abuse was so severe it triggered FIA intervention and even threatened the future of the Spanish Grand Prix itself.

On Sunday, that same circuit bore witness to one of the most poetic narrative turnarounds in modern sports history.

Now 41, draped in Ferrari scarlet, Hamilton crossed the finish line to secure his first-ever victory for the Scuderia. As the checkered flag waved, the British driver disintegrated into tears over the team radio. It wasn’t just the emotional release of ending a brutal, nearly two-year winless drought; it was the closing of a painful historical circle.

The race itself swung on a moment of pure irony. On Lap 40, it was his old rival Fernando Alonso’s smoking Aston Martin pulling off the track that triggered the Virtual Safety Car. This allowed Hamilton to dive into the pits, execute a flawless stop and emerge still ahead of his Mercedes rivals, who had been expecting to take the lead with their two stop strategy.

The crowd was the story

But the real story wasn't the pit strategy. It was the crowd.

Throughout the weekend, the shift in the Catalan grandstands was highly noticeable. The famous hillsides of Montmeló were stained completely in Ferrari red, but look closer and the sea of scarlet was peppered with Union Jacks and neon-yellow number 44 caps.

Local fan clubs found themselves doing the unthinkable: roaring on every single one of Hamilton's decisive overtaking maneuvers as the ‘old man’ rediscovered his winning touch after a two-year drought.

To be fair, Hamilton’s long history of success in Barcelona had already softened the hard-line attitudes towards him. The Spanish fans have long since ceased booing his every move - but had they really taken him to their hearts?

After the cheers and plaudits that came his way as he picked up the trophy it became evident that time, maturity, and mutual respect have completely defused the old Alonso-Hamilton grudge.

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