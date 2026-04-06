Legendary coach leaves Juventud de Torremolinos 'by mutual consent' After back-to-back promotions, Antonio Calderón departs despite the side remaining above the relegation zone in Primera RFEF

Calderón, celebrating promotion to the third tier last summer.

Jorge Garrido Monday, 6 April 2026, 19:17 Share

Juventud de Torremolinos have announced the departure of head coach Antonio Calderón by mutual consent, bringing an end to a landmark spell in charge.

The Malaga province club confirmed the decision on Monday evening, thanking Calderón for his role in delivering two consecutive promotions and overseeing "the brightest chapter" in their history.

In an official statement, they said: "We want to express our deepest gratitude to Antonio for his dedication, commitment and professionalism. Under his leadership, the club achieved two consecutive promotions… a historic milestone that will remain forever in the memory of the club."

Torremolinos, debuting this season in Primera RFEF, Spain's third tier, sit just outside the relegation places, though only two points clear after back-to-back defeats against Gimnàstic and Cartagena. Those losses ended a six-match unbeaten run.

Calderón initially joined in 2023 with the aim of avoiding relegation from Segunda Federación, which he failed to achieve. However, they bounced back immediately, winning promotion as group champions before securing a second successive rise in dramatic fashion on the final day last season.

Despite off-field issues, including financial difficulties and a delayed club takeover completed in late 2025, the team maintained competitive performances.

With seven matches remaining, Torremolinos now face a crucial run-in as they battle to preserve their third-tier status.