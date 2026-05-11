Juventud de Torremolinos take giant step towards survival with derby win at Marbella FC

The Torremolinos squad celebrate their win with their fans inside Banús Football Center.

Pedro Luis Alonso 11/05/2026 a las 12:54h.

It was a good weekend for Malaga province clubs in the upper regional divisions as Antequera CF secured mathematical survival in Primera RFEF and Juventud de Torremolinos moved to the verge of safety with a derby victory away to Marbella FC.

In the division below, CD Estepona continued their remarkable fight against relegation to the fifth tier with a draw in Madrid.

Torremolinos 1-0 Marbella

Torremolinos moved to the brink of Primera RFEF survival on Sunday after edging out Marbella in a tense Costa del Sol derby at the Banús Football Center.

The visitors made the decisive contribution just before half time when Javi Mérida reacted quickest following a set piece and finished low across goal.

Marbella created enough chances to avoid defeat, particularly through Dani Selma in the opening period, but they lacked cutting edge in front of goal once again.

Torremolinos could have wrapped up the points after the break through Climent and Cristóbal, although Marbella almost snatched an equaliser late on when debutant Dani Orozco forced a sharp save from Barragán.

The victory, their second in succession, leaves Carlos Alós’s side in a strong position heading into the final two matches.

Marbella, meanwhile, were unable to offer their supporters any consolation after relegation had already been confirmed.

Antequera 1-0 Teruel

Also on Sunday, Antequera guaranteed their Primera RFEF status for another season after a hard-fought win over Teruel at El Maulí.

Destiny scored the only goal in the 20th minute to secure a result that mathematically ensured survival with two games remaining.

The hosts could have added to their lead before the interval, with Antón and Adri Gené both going close, the latter drawing an excellent save from Gálvez.

Antequera controlled much of the second half without creating many clear openings, managing the contest effectively as Teruel struggled to respond.

Marcelo’s late red card did little to alter the outcome as the Malaga province side climbed to eighth place on 50 points.

Real Madrid C 2-2 Estepona

On the same day in the division below, there was also encouragement for Estepona in the Segunda RFEF relegation play-out.

The Malaga province side earned a valuable 2-2 draw away to Real Madrid C in the first leg, continuing a remarkable recovery after appearing destined for relegation earlier in the campaign.

Heber Pena and Candelas scored for Estepona, who will now attempt to complete the job in the return match at the Muñoz Pérez stadium next weekend.