Jon Rahm wins in Abu Dhabi to end four-year wait for DP World Tour title

Carlos Nieto 09/11/2026 Actualizado a las 01:04h.

Jon Rahm marked his return to the traditional tour in style on Sunday, winning in Abu Dhabi on his course debut for his first DP World Tour title outside the majors in four years.

The Spaniard took the lead on Friday and never relinquished it. A closing 67 left him on 23 under par, two shots ahead of Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy. His final round featured six birdies and just one bogey, at the third, where he went from bunker to bunker.

The victory also gave Rahm a sixth Rolex Series title. That moves him one clear of Hatton at the top of the all-time list. Hatton is his former LIV teammate and played with him in the final group.

Spain’s David Puig and Ángel Ayora finished joint fifth.

Abu Dhabi was the first of the tour’s two play-off events. Rahm now heads to next week’s finals in Dubai, where he last won on the circuit.