Jon Rahm targets LIV Golf Andalucía success as Valderrama returns to spotlight

SUR 04/06/2026 a las 00:03h.

Jon Rahm will begin this week's LIV Golf Andalucía as the leading figure in the individual standings, with the Spaniard aiming to improve on last year's runner-up finish when the tournament gets under way at Real Club Valderrama on Thursday.

The four-day event, which runs until Sunday in Sotogrande, brings the LIV Golf circuit back to one of Europe's most renowned venues for a fourth edition, with many of the tour's biggest names competing in Cadiz province.

Rahm arrives in Andalucía at the top of the LIV Golf individual rankings and is looking to continue his strong form in front of a home crowd. The Legion XIII captain finished second at Valderrama last season and produced a bogey-free final-round 65, one of the standout performances of the tournament.

Despite describing his recent outing at LIV Golf Korea as challenging, the golfer from Barrika said he was encouraged by his ability to secure another valuable result despite not playing at his best.

"It's always nice to come home. This is the highlight of the year for me and the other Spanish players," Rahm said ahead of the event. "I always come with extra motivation because it's a very special week."

Challenges ahead

Rahm also highlighted the unique test posed by Valderrama, widely regarded as one of the toughest courses in world golf.

"This course doesn't give out rounds like that very often. You have to earn them," he said. "It's incredibly difficult. It's very twisty. You have to play sensational golf."

The world number one in the LIV standings also praised fellow Spaniard Sergio García, whose success at Valderrama underlines the challenge of winning on the famous layout.

Rahm will be seeking his first individual LIV Golf Andalucía title this week while also helping defending team champions Legion XIII pursue another strong collective performance.