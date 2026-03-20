Malaga CF
Funes to be rewarded with two-year extension
His current deal, which is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, is set to be extended by two more seasons
Daryl Finch
Friday, 20 March 2026, 10:46
With Malaga CF now past the 50-point mark, head coach Juan Francisco Funes is set to be rewarded with a new contract.
His current deal, which is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, is set to be extended by two more seasons.
The stay of sporting director Loren Juarros will also be extended, with an announcement imminent.