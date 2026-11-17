De Valdés, with one of her gold medals won in Madrid.

Marina Rivas 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 13:46h.

Fuengirola swimmer María de Valdés won the 800m and 1,500m freestyle titles at the Spanish short-course championships in Madrid over the weekend.

De Valdés, who trains in Malaga under Xavi Casademont, took the 800m in 8:25.47, four seconds clear of fellow open water swimmer Ángela Martínez (8:29.74). Carla Carrón claimed bronze in 8:30.04, ahead of Paula Otero.

She then repeated the feat the following day in the 1,500m, finishing in 15:53.54 as the only swimmer to dip under 16 minutes. Martínez was again second, 16 seconds back in 16:09.96, while Carrón completed the podium once more in 16:13.84.

Open water preparation

The victories came just after De Valdés finished fourth at an open water World Cup in Cancún. SUR understands the main aim in Madrid was to use the event as a high-intensity test for her open water preparation, rather than to chase places at next month’s World Championships in China. However, she still raced for the titles.

The Olympian’s results this year reflect that consistency. She won the 400m, 800m and 1,500m at the national championships in the 50-metre pool, as well as the 5,000m at the long-distance championships, and she has finished fourth in four open water World Cup races.

Her season is expected to end in mid-December at the national club championships with Mataró.