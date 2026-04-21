Fuengirola to host Finnish baseball season opener with 240,000 TV audience expected The first matches in the men's and women's categories will be held on 25 and 26 April, drawing 4,500 spectators to the Elola Sports Complex

The matches will be played on the Jesús Gámez pitch at the Elola Sports Complex.

José Carlos García Fuengirola Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 19:26 Share

Fuengirola will host the opening weekend of the Finnish Baseball League on 25 and 26 April, with fixtures in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

More than 4,500 spectators are expected at the Elola Sports Complex, while television audiences in Finland are projected to average around 240,000 viewers.

Teams from across the league, not just those involved in the opening fixtures, have been in Fuengirola since the start of the month for pre-season training camps ahead of the big weekend of action.

The women’s fixture between Joensuun Maila and Oulun Lippo will take place this Saturday, followed by the men’s game between Alajärven Ankkurit and Pattijoen Urheilijat on Sunday. Both matches will be played at the Jesús Gámez pitch.

Eighth edition in Fuengirola

The event marks the eighth time Fuengirola has hosted the competition since 2017, excluding the 2020 and 2021 interruptions due to the pandemic. Previous editions have attracted a combined 24,145 spectators, with an average attendance of more than 3,500 per year.

Finnish baseball remains one of the country’s most popular sports, with matches broadcast live nationwide. Viewing figures regularly average 240,000, with peak audiences reaching up to one million.

Local Sports councillor Julio Rodríguez said he was “very happy” that the town was once again hosting the league’s opening weekend, organised by Superpesis.

He noted that Fuengirola is the only international venue selected to launch the season, in an event known as Fugepesis, using the Finnish nickname for the town.

Community events and ticket offers

Ahead of the showdowns, a promotional day will be held this Friday, 24 April, at the Elola Sports Complex, involving 60 pupils from a local Andalusian school alongside students from a Finnish school. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the sport from professional players.

For those wishing to attend the matches, residents with a Tarjeta Ciudadana will receive a 25 per cent discount on tickets. A two-day pass is priced at 40 euros (30 for residents), while single-day tickets cost 25 euros (20 for residents). Entry is free for children under 13.