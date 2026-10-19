Frenchman Felix Forissier wins Malaga's first Ironman 70.3

Jorge Garrido 19/10/2026 Actualizado a las 11:32h.

French triathlete Felix Forissier won the first Ironman 70.3 to be held in Malaga, crossing the line in 3:40:46 after a close battle with Switzerland's Ben Faeh on Sunday.

Faeh finished six seconds behind in 3:40:52, while Germany’s Janne Böttel was third in 3:43:12. Basque athlete Mikel Arrasate was the best-placed Spaniard in fourth (3:43:44).

The women’s race went to Britain’s Mia Hunt in 4:37:25, ahead of Finland’s Venla Koivula (4:38:31) and fellow Briton Laura Bardsley (4:39:17). Malaga’s Sonsoles Panadero was the top Spanish woman, finishing fifth in 4:41:57.

Following the gruelling test of endurance, Forissier needed a few minutes before he could speak. "I’m really proud and happy with this race. It was crazy," he told SUR.

"We had mad weather in the first part, with rain and wind, but luckily the sun came out for the second. It’s my first 70.3 win. In the last three kilometres I wasn’t sure my legs would hold out, but I did it."

Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre and the city’s councillor for sport, Borja Vivas, presented the medals to the top three.

Around 3,000 athletes tackled the 1.9km swim, 90km cycle and 21.1km half marathon. Despite heavy overnight storms, the swim started at the Palmeral de las Sorpresas around 8.40am in moderate rain.

Competitors then switched to their bikes on the Paseo del Parque for a route through several municipalities, although the road closures caused few traffic problems.

The half marathon began near the Plaza de la Marina and ran along the seafront to El Morlaco and back, finishing at the port in front of thousands of spectators. By then the sun had come out, rewarding athletes who had started the day soaked.