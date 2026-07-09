Anthony Fernandes' life could easily be made into a film, and that's no exaggeration. For now, though, he's happy appearing in films while ... astonishing people with a skill unlike anyone else's: playing table tennis at a high level using only his mouth.

Born in Lanzarote in 2002, Fernandes has congenital multiple arthrogryposis, a group of conditions that cause joint stiffness and severely limit muscle development. He has undergone around 20 operations, mainly on his legs and shoulders, to improve his independence.

Two years ago, he moved to Malaga to complete a degree in Marketing and Advertising while taking his table tennis career to the next level in pursuit of his ultimate goal of competing at the Paralympic Games.

Supported by his mother, Zoila, and younger brother, Neymar, his story and outlook on life leave a lasting impression on everyone who meets him. Fernandes, meanwhile, quite literally grits his teeth as he lives by a simple motto: "If you fight, you might lose. But if you don't fight, you're already beaten."

"I started playing when I was 10 in the school playground, and I've kept going ever since," he says. "It wasn't continuous at first because I didn't see it as something professional. But little by little, I got more involved in competitions.

"I've tried loads of sports. I've done adaptive surfing, scuba diving, marathons where people pushed me in a wheelchair and shorter races that I ran myself. There's never been a sport I've wanted to try but couldn't."

Continuous improvement

However, it was table tennis that grabbed him from the very beginning, mainly because it allowed him to compete on equal terms with the other children at school.

"I kept improving and looked for more places to train," he says. "I still don't think I've reached my full potential. I had to move to mainland Spain, and Malaga was the right place to raise my level."

Fernandes trains at the Club Málaga Tenis de Mesa (Malaga table tennis club) in the Ciudad Jardín district of the city and believes his game has improved significantly since arriving. He has also been invited to train with Spain's Paralympic squad at the High Performance Centre (Centro de Alto Rendimiento, CAR) in Murcia.

"But I know there's still a long way to go before I reach the Paralympic Games," he says.

He also admits there's a special satisfaction in beating able-bodied players: "It motivates me, but I see it more as training because they aren't my direct competition. If I can beat someone without a disability, then I'm much more likely to beat someone in my own classification."

Fernandes recently finished fourth in Class 6 singles at the Spanish Championships, where athletes compete across classifications from Class 6 to Class 10.

Overall, Fernandes believes his greatest strength comes from the very thing that makes him unique: "People are used to playing against someone who uses their hands. They can usually predict where the shot is going from the body's movement. In my case, because my arms aren't involved, it's much harder for opponents to anticipate my shots."

An inspiration?

When he was born, he could only move his head. But despite inspiring many people, Fernandes is uncomfortable being described as a hero.

"I don't like calling disabled people 'heroes' because we're simply living our lives like anyone else, just adapted to our own abilities and circumstances. But I know many people see it as something admirable."

“I don't like calling disabled people 'heroes' because we're simply living our lives like anyone else, just adapted to our own abilities and circumstances”

At first, his disability normally draws sympathy, "but as soon as they see how I play, I become just another member of the club. Sport helps people integrate, not only those with disabilities but also anyone facing challenges. I genuinely think it's one of the best solutions."

The support of his mum and brother

"When it comes to my disability, my mum has always been my biggest source of support," says Fernandes. "She's the person, and the woman, of my life. She's the one who's always been there, spending countless hours waiting and worrying during my operations while I didn't even know what was going on.

"She's fought for me ever since I was little. If I'd had a different mum, I wouldn't be here today. She searched everywhere for doctors. We lived in Chile and Germany for physiotherapy, operations and specialist treatment. I owe everything to her. She's carried almost the entire burden on her own since she was young."

Anthony as a child with his mother, Zoila. (SUR)

His younger brother, Neymar, is also by his side during the interview. The pair play table tennis together, with Anthony offering tips like any older brother while enjoying the usual sibling rivalry. When he wins a point, there's the occasional teasing: "You couldn't return that one, could you?"

"It's a brilliant relationship," Fernandes says. "We've been inseparable since he was born. There's about 10 or 11 years between us, and he's been a huge help not only to me but also to my mum. As the years have gone by, she's understandably become tired after everything she's had to deal with.

"Now my brother volunteers to help with anything. He comes everywhere with me. He and my mum are the two pillars of my life."

Anthony in a recent photo with his mum and brother Neymar. (SUR)

He also speaks warmly about his friends back in Lanzarote: "They're like family to me as well. There are six or seven of us and we've been inseparable since school.

"They've always treated me exactly the same as everyone else. They've knocked me over when they've had to, we insult each other every day," he laughs. "But if we ever need to go somewhere that isn't accessible, they're always the first to say, 'Don't worry, we'll carry you wherever you need to go.'"

Beyond sport

Fernandes recently appeared in the film La familia Benetón +2, an opportunity he believes was earned rather than handed to him.

"I won't say it was luck, because you have to work for your luck and be ready when the opportunity comes. Table tennis played a big part as well.

"Five or six years ago, Langui had a TV programme called 'Donde viajan dos'. One of the scriptwriters, Curro Velázquez, also worked on the film. He told me that when he wrote my character, Lalo, he knew I had to play the role. The production company contacted me through Instagram." His account, @zohanamc, has more than 30,000 followers. "It was an incredible experience."

Alongside being an athlete, student and actor, Fernandes is also a music producer and DJ, again using his mouth to perform. He says his musical background comes from growing up around dance, as his mother was a professional dancer.

"I'd love to leave a lasting mark," he says. "I genuinely think I came into this world to do something extraordinary. I'd love to reach the point where, if people talk about table tennis, they have to mention me because of what I've achieved."

"I'd love to leave a lasting mark; I genuinely think I came into this world to do something extraordinary."

"Being able to make a living from table tennis would be incredible. It's not a sport that pays a lot, but if social media and content creation help me attract sponsors to cover the cost of travelling and competing, that would make a huge difference."

Fernandes has already launched a sponsorship campaign as he pursues his Paralympic dream, with Red Bull one of the companies he hopes to attract.