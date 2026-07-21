FIFA launches investigation into Argentina players' conduct following their World Cup final defeat

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentina national team following a series of incidents that occurred in the aftermath of their final defeat to Spain in New Jersey on Sunday ... .

The sport's governing body announced the investigation just hours after the match, which ended in scenes that threatened to prolong the tension well beyond the 120 minutes of play.

According to Sky Sports News, FIFA will examine the referees' reports and review footage of the match before deciding whether any sanctions should be imposed.

The investigation centres on several incidents that occurred after the final whistle, when Argentina's defeat gave way to a series of altercations involving players from both sides.

It's the second disciplinary case FIFA has opened against Argentina within a matter of days, a circumstance as unusual as it is revealing of the tense atmosphere surrounding the closing stages of the tournament.

Paredes, Molina and Ayala under scrutiny

Among the incidents under review is the dismissal of Leandro Paredes for violent conduct, after he became involved in a brawl with Spain players during the celebrations.

FIFA will also examine allegations that Nahuel Molina punched Rodri, as well as the alleged involvement of assistant coach Roberto Ayala, who is accused of pushing Dani Olmo during the post-match melee.

The investigation will also assess the conduct of the Argentina delegation during the trophy presentation, after several players turned their backs while Spain lifted the World Cup. The governing body considers the incident could warrant disciplinary action.

Falklands banner already under investigation

The inquiry into the final comes on top of proceedings FIFA had already launched after Argentina's semi-final win against England. After that match, several Argentina players displayed a banner reading "The Falkland Islands are Argentinian," bringing one of the most sensitive diplomatic disputes between Argentina and the United Kingdom onto the pitch.

FIFA regulations expressly prohibit political messages during its competitions. That prompted the governing body to open disciplinary proceedings and request an explanation from the Argentinian Football Association (AFA).

That case remains ongoing, though the most likely punishment is understood to be a financial fine rather than any sporting sanction.

Paredes defended the team's decision at the time. "We did it because we're playing for our entire nation," he told the BBC.

Argentina now face the prospect of ending their World Cup campaign with two FIFA disciplinary investigations running simultaneously, raising the possibility that the tournament will be remembered as much for what happened after the final whistle as for what happened on the pitch.