England end Spain's 43-match unbeaten run with Nations League win in Madrid

The England players celebrate in front of the Spanish fans at the Metropolitano on Sunday.

José Manuel Andrés / Javier Varela Madrid 16/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:30h.

Spain's historic unbeaten run came crashing to an end on Sunday night, losing for the first time in 43 matches to a visiting England side that finished the game with 10 men.

The 3-2 defeat at the Metropolitano, only the third of Luis de la Fuente’s tenure, was La Roja's first loss since a 1-0 friendly defeat to Colombia in London in March 2024.

It was also their first at home since Switzerland won in Zaragoza in September 2022. As a result, they finish second in their Nations League group behind England and now face a potentially harder quarter-final in March.

The hosts started the game badly and Unai Simón saved a close-range header from Jude Bellingham inside the first minute and a low effort from Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane moments later.

Thomas Tuchel's men kept up the pressure but Spain gradually settled, with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal their main threat.

Three Lions take control

However, England went ahead just before half time, when Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot after going down under a clumsy challenge from Pau Cubarsí.

De la Fuente responded with three changes at the break, bringing on Dean Huijsen, Pedri and Fermín López, but England scored again in the 53rd minute when Arsenal's Ezri Konsa headed in clubmate Declan Rice's corner.

Gunners right-back Ben White added a third five minutes later when he arrived late into the box and squeezed a low shot in at the near post.

Red card

Spain responded in the 64th minute when Elliot Anderson brought down Yamal in the penalty area, following what England claimed was a foul on Jarell Quansah. The Manchester City midfielder received a red card and Mikel Oyarzabal converted the penalty, dedicating the goal to his newborn son.

Nico Williams, on as a substitute three minutes earlier, made it 3-2 in the 74th minute from a Yamal pass and went close to an equaliser with a shot from the edge of the area.

Spain laid siege to the visitors’ goal for the rest of the match, but England goalkeeper James Trafford made a string of excellent saves to protect the lead and secure top spot in the group.