Boxing gala returns to Carranque with seven professional bouts and Malaga CF play-off screening

Marina Rivas 15/06/2026 a las 01:11h.

The Carranque sports hall on the western side of Malaga city will host a major boxing gala on Saturday 20 June as locally based promoter Saga Heredia returns with an event featuring seven professional contests, amateur championship bouts and a live screening of Malaga CF's promotion play-off final against Almeria.

Organisers have assembled a high-profile card that includes national champions, European title holders and internationally ranked fighters. The event, sponsored by Malaga city council and the provincial authority, will also stage Andalusian amateur championship contests.

Among the headline names is Cordoba boxer Rafa Lozano Jr, who will compete in Malaga for the second time since turning professional. The 2024 Olympian finished fifth at the Paris Games in the 51kg category and was world runner-up at the end of 2025. He is the son of former Olympic medallist Rafael Lozano, known as Balín, who is now Spain's national coach.

The card will also feature Malaga fighter Baldo Mira, a two-time Spanish champion and European champion. The bout will serve as part of his preparations for a forthcoming international World Boxing Council title contest due to be held in Malaga.

Also scheduled to compete are Sara Estévez, a two-time Madrid champion and Spanish champion who is currently ranked 50th in the world, José Gamito, Karim El Hamzaouy, Ayoub el Fahmi and world number 35 Yehor Velikovskyi.

Boxing and football combined

With the gala taking place on the same day as the second leg of the promotion play-off final between Almeria and Malaga, organisers will also install a giant five-by-three-metre screen inside the venue to show the match live.

Tickets for the event are priced at 20 euros.