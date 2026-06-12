Bernabéu drama takes centre stage

Rob Palmer, commentator ESPN 12/06/2026 a las 11:41h.

The Spanish sports editors have the agonising dilemma of what to lead with on the front and back pages at the moment.

Like other countries, it should be wall-to-wall World Cup news - especially with Spain being one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Instead, Real Madrid is the club that continues to dominate the footballing landscape, just as we hoped they would go into hibernation for the off-season.

Normally, the appointment of José Mourinho would earn the headlines; however the Special One isn’t feeling so special as he’s well down the list of news items.

Florentino Pérez regaining his presidency has dominated the cycle - with it came bluster and showmanship. The aftermath has been his promise of making a 150 million-euro bid for a “galáctico” and who would it be?

It emerged that Julián Álvarez is the target - the only world-class player not currently at one of Europe’s truly elite clubs. The bid was like throwing hand grenades into the camp of Atlético Madrid, and Atléti threw it straight back at them.

Real Madrid were aware that his buy-out clause is 500 million euros and their rivals would not accept the bid. The formal statement smacked of ‘at least we tried!’

“After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atlético de Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal,” said Real Madrid.

Atléti responded in true 2026 fashion with laughing emojis on social media followed by stinging rebuke: “You may have confused politeness with gratitude, but just to be clear we don’t thank you for anything.”

Real had claimed the bid was “made within the framework of good relations between the two clubs, and (Atléti) has rejected it, referring to the player’s release clause.”

Atléti couldn’t resist adding: “Taking advantage of the good relationship with your president, let’s see if you stop ‘stealing’ players from our academy?”

At least Mourinho doesn’t have the dilemma of fitting Álvarez into an already-unbalanced side.

His grand unveiling appears to be under wraps. Most of the media heavyweights have their focus on North America and global focus is on the World Cup. That’s probably the reason the club have announced that pre-season - and effectively the new reign - begins on 13 July. That is the quieter week before the FIFA final.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has a bursting in-tray as he is holed up in a luxurious five-star hotel in the capital.

The age-old dilemma of what do they do about Vinícius Júnior? He’s entering the last year of his contract - and nothing is signed. Do they try to cash in on what’s left of his value or gamble on losing him without recompense next summer?

How will Mourinho deal with Kylian Mbappé, arguably the best player in the world - but, ironically, not the most popular player at his club.

Then there is the spat between two of the more reliable professionals to sort out. Can he reunite Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni?

It appears that deals have been done to bring in Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries, plus Antonio Rüdiger has re-signed for another season. Mourinho must find a way to appease the players who are affected by these engagements.

You’d think they would be happy to solve the many conundrums behind the scenes, but this is Real Madrid, who court publicity, good or bad. It promises to be a steamy summer in the capital.