Rob Palmer, commentator ESPN 31/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

It's the biggest game of poker in the world. Sitting at the table are Vinícius Júnior, his agent and representatives of Real Madrid and Arsenal. Does the brilliant Brazilian stay in Spain or will he take his talents to the Premier League?

The mind games have lasted almost a year. Real Madrid threw their cards on the table; Viní didn't blink and kept his hand close to his chest.

It became clear that he valued himself more than the club valued him - and so, the stand-off began. Vinícius gambled on the club raising their offer.

He wanted parity with marquee man Kylian Mbappé. The club kept a straight face and didn't flinch in the negotiations.

Unfortunately, for him it wasn't a classic season. He fell out with new coach Xabi Alonso, storming off when substituted in the Clásico; his star had fallen with the fans. He faced further issues when he became embroiled in a spat with Gianluca Prestianni. The Benfica player was given a long ban when charged with making homophobic comments yet backed by his manager José Mourinho.

It makes it slightly awkward that Mourinho is now Viní's club manager, but I don't think it has any bearing on the dilemma of whether he stays or goes. It appears that it all comes down to money and ego. I'm sure that he really wants to stay with the Spanish giants, but wants to feel valued. That means a significant rise on his reported 17 million euros per year.

I'm also sure Real Madrid would prefer him to stay but won't budge on negotiations. He's now into the final year of his contract so time is running out if they are to sell him. He could dig his heels in and leave for free next summer.

Where do Arsenal come into this? They appear to be the only suitor. Vinícius could never move to another Spanish club; no German or Italian club could afford him; and it's unlikely that he'd want to head to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.

The Premier League champions have been quiet in the transfer market this summer. They lost out on England international Morgan Rogers who preferred Chelsea. It became apparent that Arsenal have 120 million euros or so to spare. There are very few players who could improve the best team in England, but Vini would be quite an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli. And so, the deal makers brought them to the table.

It helps the player's cause to have another leading club looking for his services. Real Madrid likewise may welcome someone willing to stump up the millions. I'd imagine they want a conclusion before the season starts. Once the transfer window closes, his value diminishes considerably.

My gut feeling is that they will find a middle ground. He's only 26 and yet to reach his peak. The affair may get through to him that he's not indispensable and he will have to knuckle down under the management of Mourinho.

He does have a new look after his appearance-changing “chin harmonisation” treatment in the summer, but that may be the only major change in his life.