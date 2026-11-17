Davidovich, in pain during his match against Hurkacz in Shanghai.

Pedro Luis Alonso 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 13:36h.

Malaga tennis player Alejandro Davidovich has withdrawn from Spain’s Davis Cup Finals squad in Bologna next week because of a back problem.

Daniel Mérida will take his place in a team that also includes Carlos Alcaraz, Rafa Jódar, Pedro Martínez and Marcel Granollers.

"After thinking it over carefully with my team and trying right up to the last moment, I’m sorry to say I won’t be able to play," Davidovich said on social media. "My body still needs more time before I compete again."

The player, who ends the season ranked 16th, suffered a lumbar protrusion at Wimbledon and has not played since winning the Shanghai Masters 1000. He later pulled out of events in Basel, Paris and Stockholm.

Davidovich added that missing the competition was especially painful because he had dreamed of playing in it since he started out.

Spain, among the favourites, face Austria in the quarter-finals on Thursday 26 November.