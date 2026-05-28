Alejandro Davidovich hits out at coach after dramatic Roland Garros split

Pedro Luis Alonso 28/05/2026 Actualizado a las 18:15h.

Malaga tennis star Alejandro Davidovich has parted ways with coach Mariano Puerta mid-tournament at Roland Garros following a sudden disagreement. The announcement came after the Rincón de la Victoria native was knocked out of the Grand Slam by Thiago Agustin Tirante on Wednesday.

Media outlet Marca first reported the split after Puerta was noticeably absent from the player's box, leaving only Davidovich's physiotherapist and fitness trainer in attendance.

Speaking in a press conference after his defeat, Davidovich launched a scathing critique of the Argentinian coach, claiming Puerta resigned via text after their opening-round match against Damir Dzumhur.

"He said he felt unwell and was going to the hotel," Davidovich said. "Two or three hours later, he sends me a message telling me that he would not continue. He took a flight and went to Miami without telling us anything. Maybe the mistake was mine for hiring him."

Puerta responded from his flight to Miami with a post on Instagram, appearing with a glass of champagne. "There are no coaches, trainers or physios on the tour with half the balls I have," the former world number nine wrote.

Davidovich, who claimed Puerta has since blocked him on his phone, will now prepare for the upcoming grass-court season alongside his new coach Pepo Clavet.