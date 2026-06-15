2026 World Cup: Spain stunned by Cape Verde stalemate in opener

Robert Basic 15/06/2026 Actualizado a las 21:40h.

Spain's FIFA World Cup campaign began with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in Atlanta on Monday, as one of the tournament favourites failed to break down the tournament debutants in their opening Group H match.

Expected to start with a routine victory, Spain dominated possession and created numerous chances but were unable to find a way past a resilient Cape Verde side making their first appearance at a World Cup.

Coach Luis de la Fuente selected a strong starting line-up at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Gavi preferred to Álex Baena and goalkeeper Unai Simón retaining his place as Spain's first choice.

(EFE)

However, Spain struggled to create clear opportunities during a slow and predictable opening half hour. Mikel Oyarzabal came closest early on when he failed to capitalise on a promising opening, while Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha produced several important saves to keep the scores level.

Spain's best spell arrived before half time when Ferran Torres struck the crossbar from Marc Cucurella's delivery before Oyarzabal saw a follow-up effort tipped over by Vozinha.

Attacking changes

The pattern continued after the break. Fabián Ruiz and Oyarzabal missed further opportunities as Cape Verde defended deeply and in numbers.

In response, De la Fuente introduced Lamine Yamal and Mikel Merino after 70 minutes, before later sending on Dani Olmo and Nico Williams in search of a winner.

Despite the attacking changes, Spain could not break through. Merino was denied by Vozinha and Cucurella headed tamely at goal late on.

Cape Verde held firm until the final whistle, securing a historic point and frustrating one of the teams widely tipped to challenge for the title.

The result leaves De la Fuente's men under immediate pressure ahead of upcoming group matches against Saudi Arabia (this Sunday at 6pm) and Uruguay (Saturday 27 June, 2am).