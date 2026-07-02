2026 World Cup: Spain steamroll Austria to cruise into the last 16

Oyarzabal is congratulated by Gavi after scoring his second goal of the game.

Daryl Finch 02/07/2026 a las 23:41h.

Spain booked their place in the World Cup last 16 on Thursday night with a convincing 3-0 victory over Austria in Los Angeles, where Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice and Pedro Porro also found the net. The result means Luis de la Fuente's side will face either Portugal or Croatia in Dallas on Monday.

Spain dominated possession from the outset and almost broke the deadlock when Lamine Yamal led a counter-attack, only for his effort to be saved.

Oyarzabal also went close as Austria struggled to gain a foothold, while Marc Cucurella had a goal ruled out after Pau Cubarsí was judged to have fouled goalkeeper Alexander Schlager from a corner.

The pressure finally told in the 36th minute when Cucurella picked out Oyarzabal inside the area with a low cutback and the Real Sociedad forward swept home.

Comfortable victory sealed

Spain continued to dictate play after the break, although Austria threatened briefly when substitute Sasa Kalajdzic headed over.

The second goal arrived in the 66th minute after a flowing move involving Dani Olmo, Cucurella and Álex Baena, whose cross from the left was headed in by Porro from close range.

Austria pushed forward in the closing stages, but Oyarzabal completed the scoring five minutes from time, finishing another superb Cucurella assist to complete his brace and secure a deserved victory.

The striker's fourth goal of the tournament was his 29th for his country, moving him into sixth place and clear of Fernando Morientes in Spain's all-time scoring charts.

Goalkeeper Unai Simón also made history by extending his World Cup clean-sheet streak to 519 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 517 minutes set by Walter Zenga.