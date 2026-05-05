Young man stabbed to death in Valencia street after row over barbershop cleaning

A young man was stabbed to death on the Fuente de San Luis road in Valencia at midday on Monday following a heated argument with ... a co-worker.

Despite the desperate efforts of medical staff who spent over half an hour attempting to resuscitate him in the middle of the street, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The National Police moved quickly to arrest the alleged killer, a 26-year-old Colombian national, just minutes after the stabbing occurred. Investigations have revealed that both men worked together at a local barbershop and the violence reportedly flared up following a trivial dispute regarding the cleaning of the premises.

The incident took place at approximately 1.30pm on 4 May, near the junction with Doctor Waksman. The proximity of the National Police headquarters in Zapadores, located only a few metres away, allowed numerous patrols to arrive on the scene almost immediately.

Officers from the Homicide Group have taken charge of the investigation, while Scientific Police units carried out a detailed technical inspection of the site where the victim fell.

Witnesses in shock

Bystanders who witnessed the sudden attack were left helpless as the argument turned fatal. "Why wasn't he stopped?" a distraught friend of the deceased was heard shouting into a phone at the scene.

A SAMU ambulance was dispatched to the area, but the medical team’s advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques were unable to save the man, who had suffered several wounds, including a fatal blow to the chest.

While paramedics worked, a large crowd of onlookers gathered, hoping for a recovery that never came. Once death was confirmed, police deployed a screen to shield the body from public view while awaiting the arrival of the duty coroner to authorise the removal of the corpse.