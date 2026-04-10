Young man arrested in Madrid for fatally stabbing an 11-year-old boy

Carlos Hidalgo Friday, 10 April 2026, 15:34 Share

The Guardia Civil has arrested a young man of Peruvian origin, named Julio, who stabbed an 11-year-old boy to death on Thursday inside the La Despernada cultural centre in the town of Villanueva de la Cañada (Madrid). These details come from the investigating police force, which has released no further details as yet about the circumstances surrounding his arrest. The young man had fled after the incident. According to those close to him, he was obsessed with David, the deceased boy, to whom he'd spoken previously of dark matters related to death.

The young man, around 23 years old and possibly suffering from autism spectrum disorder and neurological problems, entered the centre at around 7:45pm and stabbed the child in the back, inflicting severe wounds to his chest, neck and back. The boy was standing near the building's library when the attack occurred. Although David was usually accompanied by his mother or his cousin, Julio took advantage of a moment in the garden area outside the complex, pretending he was heading to the toilets before attacking the boy.

Although the minor was airlifted by helicopter by paramedics from Summa in critical condition to the 12 de Octubre Hospital after suffering several cardiac arrests, David ultimately succumbed to his injuries. He had sustained seven or eight stab wounds, though the autopsy will determine the exact number of injuries inflicted.

The detainee had a history of problems with bladed weapons and erratic, disturbing behaviour, particularly since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. The Guardia Civil is continuing its investigation into exactly what happened. The detainee's mental health will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to assess his capacity to understand his own actions and whether he was receiving any kind of treatment for his mental health. In Spain, the murder (but not the manslaughter) of a minor by an adult is punishable by life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

What is known is that they both attended the same school, Santiago Apóstol, although in different classes and age-groups, so they knew each other from the playground, the school corridors and they had also coincided in a park. While the victim is described as "a very quiet and good boy", the alleged assailant is characterised as having a "sad" demeanour. A prior argument with friends of the deceased, stemming from his feeling of being excluded by them, is also being investigated. It would seem that David felt sorry for Julio and tried to mediate so that his friends would accept the young man.

David was well-liked by members of the local football team, where he was goalkeeper for the under-12s, seven-a-side team. The sports association has declared three days of mourning, including the suspension of all matches and training sessions this weekend.

President of Madrid's regional government, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has expressed her condolences for the death of the child. Villanueva de la Cañada town hall publicly held a minute's silence at 12.00 noon in the Plaza de España this Friday. Furthermore, the council has suspended all scheduled events on the municipal calendar and has expressed its support for the family of the deceased child. "In these moments of great sorrow, we want to convey our deepest sympathy and commitment to providing them with anything they may need," they stated in a press release.

The town hall has made itself available to the relevant authorities to "clarify what happened and ensure that all necessary measures are taken".