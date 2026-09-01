Valencia rescue service evacuates little girl from ferry travelling to Mallorca due to appendicitis emergency

An eight-year-old girl travelling aboard the 'Ciudad de Valencia' ferry that serves the route between Valencia and Mallorca required urgent helicopter transfer due ... to an appendicitis emergency on Monday.

The Valencia maritime rescue coordination centre received the alert at around 5pm on 31 August. The girl was showing possible symptoms of appendicitis and the vessel was 28 nautical miles east of the port of Valencia.

In response, the Helimer 202 helicopter evacuated the girl and her mother to the La Fe hospital in Valencia.

The Helimer 202 is a rescue helicopter belonging to the Spanish maritime rescue fleet, which specialises in search, rescue and maritime assistance missions. The staff also respond to medical emergencies that occur on the high seas.

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