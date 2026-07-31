Man arrested for killing his father in A Coruña claims he was protecting his grandmother
Police say the 47-year-old victim was taken to hospital by emergency services but could not be saved, as investigators work to verify the suspect's account
C.P.S.
The National Police have arrested a young man from the parish of Aguiño, in A Coruña, after his 47-year-old father was shot dead ... with a family-owned shotgun.
The suspect has confessed to the killing and claimed he acted to protect his grandmother, according to police sources.
The shooting took place at around 2pm on Wednesday. The young man has told police he caught his father attacking the woman, although investigators are still working to verify his account.
After the shooting, the suspect went to a person close to the family to tell them what had happened.
Emergency services were called to the family home and took the injured man to Barbanza Hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.