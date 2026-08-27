Building in North Spain collapses, trapping and killing one worker

An unoccupied residential building in the town of Sariñena in Aragon collapsed on Thursday, trapping two workers from a demolition company, one of whom has ... died. A third worker managed to escape unaided and is currently in hospital.

Firefighters are working at the scene, alongside the Guardia Civil, as they continue operations to rescue the second trapped worker. They are also focusing their efforts on shoring up the building and ensuring its stability.

Mayor of Sariñena Francisco Villella explained that the house was unoccupied and undergoing a demolition process.

Secretary for occupational health at the UGT union in Aragon José de las Morenas told EP that the rescue teams had heard voices and calls from one of the trapped workers, but not from the other.

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