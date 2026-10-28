Street fight in Valladolid between two women married to same man

A public fight between two women in Valladolid has led to a judicial investigation after both women revealed they were 'legally' married to the same ... man at the same time.

Municipal Police officers intervened in the incident shortly after 9pm last Wednesday evening in the city's Delicias neighbourhood following a emergency call from a member of the public reporting a heated argument and subsequent physical assault. The man at the centre of the dispute was also present at the scene.

Upon arrival, attending officers separated the individuals and conducted initial enquiries. Both women stated to police that the altercation was triggered by the sudden discovery that they shared the same legal husband. Although physical blows were exchanged, both women declined municipal ambulance transport, opting to make their own way to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Judicial investigation and Spanish legal framework

Following the intervention, officers submitted a formal incident report to the Valladolid duty court to verify the civil status of the individuals and establish potential criminal liability under Spanish law.

Under Spanish law, entering into a secondary marriage without the formal legal dissolution of a prior union is strictly prohibited. Article 217 of the Spanish Criminal Code establishes that anyone who contracts a second or subsequent marriage knowing that a previous valid marriage remains legally in force faces a prison sentence ranging from six months to one year.

Legal experts note that bigamy prosecutions in Spain frequently arise from administrative loopholes. Common scenarios include foreign nationals who marry in their country of origin before contracting a second marriage in Spain prior to registering the initial union with the Spanish Civil Registry or consulate.

Other frequent cases involve individuals who obtain a divorce abroad but fail to complete the required procedure to validate the foreign court decree in Spain, leaving the original marriage legally active. Furthermore, long-term de facto separations are often mistakenly assumed to dissolve a marriage automatically over time without formal legal decree.