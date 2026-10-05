Woman stabbed six times in Torrent home invasion following personal dispute

Police in Valencia are hunting for a woman and her partner after a violent break-in left a woman hospitalised with six stab wounds to ... her back in Torrent on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 1.45pm on 4 October when the assailants managed to gain entry to the property by slipping the door latch using an X-ray film.

Once inside, the pair launched an immediate attack on the couple living in the flat.

Brutal assault and flight

According to police sources, the female suspect attacked the victim with a sharp, improvised weapon, stabbing her six times in the back. Simultaneously, her male accomplice attempted to assault the victim's partner with another bladed weapon.

The couple fled the scene in a getaway car before police officers arrived, though investigators report that both suspects have already been identified.

An emergency ambulance transferred the injured woman to Valencia's Hospital General for urgent treatment.

Criminal histories and prior dispute

Investigators believe the motive behind the attack stems from a heated argument between the two women on Friday, though details regarding the nature of the dispute have not been released.

Both men involved in the incident - the victim's partner and the male suspect - have prior criminal records. The resident of the flat was released from Picassent prison a few months ago, while the male intruder has previously been investigated for drug trafficking and was arrested several years ago following a violent confrontation in Torrent.

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