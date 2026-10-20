Spain introduces new widow pension that does not require marriage or civil partnership

20/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:08h.

Couples with children will be entitled to a widow's or widower's pension provided they can prove that they lived together continuously for two ... years prior to the application. In such cases, there will be no need for them to have been married or to have registered a civil partnership.

This is one of the measures set out in the decree-law which Cabinet is due to approve this Tuesday. The initiative, which will require ratification by the Diputación Permanente within a month, provides for various social improvements for different groups.

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration will propose an extension of protection in the event of incapacity due to conditions associated with menopause or for victims of gender-based violence; improvements to the benefit for parents of children with cancer or serious illnesses; and a regulatory amendment to broaden access to the widow's pension.

The decree will extend access to widow's pensions to cohabiting couples, as having children together will be sufficient to prove that they are a cohabiting couple. A 12-month window is also opening so that people who were previously refused a pension because they were not formally registered can reapply for a review of their case.

In the case of victims of gender-based violence, the decree stipulates that they will receive a benefit amounting to 60 per cent of the assessment base until the 20th day of sick leave and 75 per cent thereafter. The employer will pay the salary on the day sick leave begins, but from then on, Social Security will pay the benefit.

For parents caring for children with cancer or serious illnesses, both parents will be able to receive the benefit either alternately or simultaneously. In cases of greater vulnerability, the benefit may continue beyond the age of 26 where the child has a grade III dependency or a particularly severe disability.

Pension increases: acts of terrorism

The decree that the government is presenting to Cabinet also increases the special pensions paid in the wake of terrorist attacks, ensuring that none of them may fall below the equivalent of two minimum wages (currently 2,442 euros per month), a figure 36 per cent higher than the current level.

The legislation also improves protection for orphans of gender-based violence, increasing both contributory benefits, with a minimum level of twice the national minimum wage, and non-contributory benefits, which may be up to twice the national minimum wage.

The child maintenance guarantee fund will also expand, with the maximum amount of advance payments per beneficiary tripled (from 100 to 300 euros) and the duration of these payments extended, all with the aim of protecting children when a parent fails to fulfil their responsibilities.

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