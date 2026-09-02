Warning about serious fault in electric bikes that could cause falls

Some electric bicycles manufactured in 2019 and 2020 have a safety issue that could lead to accidents. This concerns certain Óptima models from the well- ... known Orbea brand.

The company is urging buyers who own the items in question to not use them and to contact one of Orbea's dealers to have the fault rectified.

The risk lies in a fault in the frame's weld in the area closest to the motor. The frame is not strong enough and may break due to weakness in its central section, which could cause the user to fall and sustain an injury.

Models

The fault concerns Óptima model electric city bikes manufactured in 2019 and 2020 that bear the code 19A on the frame. According to the manufacturer, the models in question are as follows:

Optima Asphalt 10, 19 September 2019.

Optima Asphalt 20 19 2019.

Optima Asphalt 20 2020.

Optima Asphalt 30, 19 2019.

Bosch Optima 19 2019.

Bosch Optima 2020.

Optima Confort 10 19 2019

Optima Confort 20, 19, 2019.

Optima Confort 30, 19 2019.

Optima Confort 30 2020.

To check your bike, locate the code on the frame, near the motor, and check whether it includes the sequence 19A. If it does not, you can continue using the bike without any problems.

If 19A does appear, you should visit your nearest Orbea shop to resolve the issue and stay safe.

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