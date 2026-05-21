Vocento develops a data space to maximise the value of its user data

Vocento is working on the creation of a unified data platform designed to manage the lifecycle of its digital subscribers. At the close of the ... first quarter of 2026, Vocento has 207,000 total subscribers, of whom 85% are digital subscribers. This project aims to optimise decision-making in order to strengthen audience loyalty and maximise the value of the data ecosystem across the Group's media outlets.

The creation of this data space allows for audience segmentation based on browsing information generated by user interaction with content published in Vocento media. In this way, by analysing subscribers' browsing and content consumption information in an aggregate and anonymised manner, the system yields global indicators and behavioural trends without the individual identification of users. This structure allows for the identification of behavioural patterns and supports the design of non-intrusive editorial and communication strategies that respect subscriber privacy, while integrating with third parties and allowing for real-time data visualisation.

This information on subscriber browsing behaviour - structured into different time windows and updated periodically - will allow, on the one hand, for the generation of a structured information repository obtained from various data sources to support analysis and strategic planning. On the other hand, it will enable the construction of a catalogue of subscriber segments aligned with business criteria and oriented towards use in communication strategies and analyses based on audiences and aggregate segments.

Data space

This use case is part of the execution of the project "Development of use cases linked to the information sector for the optimisation of user data value", which is funded by the European Union-Next Generation and the State Secretariat for Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence. Telefónica, through its digital business unit Telefónica Tech, is participating as a technological partner in the deployment of the data space.