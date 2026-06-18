Verano Joven 2026: eligibility criteria, deadlines and how to apply for discounts of up to 90% on travel this summer

Esther Macías Cádiz 18/06/2026 Actualizado a las 11:22h.

The Government has given the go-ahead for a new edition of the Verano Joven programme, an initiative that will enable thousands of young people to travel around Spain and Europe with significant discounts on transport during the summer months. The scheme, which has established itself as one of the most popular among this age group, offers discounts of up to 90 per cent on trains and buses, as well as discounts on Interrail passes for travelling around various European countries.

The aim of the programme is to encourage young people to travel, promote the use of public transport and make it easier for young people to travel during the summer holidays at much more affordable prices.

Who can benefit?

The 2026 Youth Summer Programme is aimed at young people aged between 18 and 30 who are Spanish nationals or have legal residence in Spain. To access the discounts, you must first register on the platform set up by the Ministry of Transport and obtain a personal code, which must be used when purchasing tickets.

There are no financial or academic requirements for taking part in the programme.

Discounts of up to 90%

The level of financial assistance varies depending on the mode of transport chosen. The highest discounts reach 90% on state-run bus services and on conventional medium-distance trains.

In addition, young people will be able to benefit from 50% discounts on Avant services, on high-speed and long-distance trains and on the Interrail Global Flexible pass, one of the most popular options for those planning to travel around Europe this summer.

Travel dates

The discounts will apply to journeys made between 1 July and 30 September 2026, coinciding with the summer holiday period.

During those three months, beneficiaries will be able to purchase discounted tickets for travel both within Spain and to various European destinations in the case of Interrail.

How to apply for Verano Joven 2026

The procedure is straightforward. Those interested must register on the website set up by the Ministry using their DNI, NIE or passport. Once their details have been verified, they will receive a personal, non-transferable code that will allow them to access the discounted fares on the participating companies' booking platforms.

The authorities recommend completing the registration in advance to avoid any issues and to obtain the code before making your first purchase.

Terms of Use

The scheme includes a series of rules designed to prevent the misuse of discounts. Among other things, it will not be permitted to book multiple identical journeys for the same day without first having used or cancelled the tickets purchased.

Furthermore, fraudulent use of the system or repeated breaches of the terms and conditions could result in the loss of entitlement to the grants.

With this new edition, the Government hopes to repeat the success of previous years, when millions of young people took advantage of the discounts to travel around the country, visit new destinations and tour Europe on a much tighter budget.