From animal shelter to police station: meet the hero rescue dogs of Palencia

They were left for dead - now they’re the toast of the force. Meet the "Unwanted Three" who have traded the rescue kennel for a ... life of crime-fighting and glory.

Just months ago, Nao, Urko, and Gea were the ultimate underdogs. Nao’s story is enough to make any dog lover weep; the Belgian Malinois was found moribund and starving at the bottom of a well in Algeciras after being callously chucked away like rubbish.

But the Palencia Local Police saw something special in these abandoned souls. Instead of buying "posh" pups from breeders, they rescued this trio, giving them a badge and a new lease on life.

Now, they are the stars of the UICAN (Unidad de Intervención Canina). These former strays have become the nightmare of local drug pushers.

From the railway platforms to the bus station, if you’re carrying "the bad stuff," these dogs will find you. Just recently, Urko proved he was top of the class during a routine bus search. He went straight for a suitcase that turned out to be stuffed with narcotics, leading to an immediate arrest.

Not to be outdone, his four-footed work-mates Nao and Gea have been busy clearing the streets of hashish and marijuana.

Their boss, police chief Isidoro Fernández, couldn't be happier with his bargain-hunt heroes. He’s even admitted he might prefer his furry officers to the two-legged kind.

"I probably have more confidence in the dogs than in a human colleague," the chief joked. He added that the trio is doing a "phenomenal job," noting: "Their presence alone gives a sense of effectiveness in the fight against street dealing. They provide exactly what the human factor misses.

The squad has just been awarded the prestigious VII Galardones a los Servicios Policiales (specifically the Merit Plaque for Animal Protection) by Unijepol (the National Union of Police Chiefs) for the unit's work in giving animals a second chance in life.

So, if you’re planning any monkey business in Palencia, think twice. These dogs aren't just protecting the streets - they’re protecting their new home.