Two-year-old girl dies in Spain after father forgets her in car for several hours

Javier Arias Lomo 21/05/2026 a las 13:16h.

A two-year-old girl died after her father forgot her inside the car for several hours in A Coruña on Thursday.

The father had already taken his son to school, when he forgot to drop off the girl at daycare after receiving a phone call while passing by his workplace.

Upon receiving the call, the man parked his vehicle and went to work, unaware that he had left his daughter inside.

When the mother arrived to pick up the child at around 4pm, they realised what had happened and immediately called the emergency services.

Despite the efforts to resuscitate her, the paramedics were unable to save her.

The Guardia Civil are currently investigating the incident.

Municipal sources have declared a two-day mourning, with a minute of silence on Friday.

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