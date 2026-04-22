Two workers killed in Benidorm scaffolding collapse

Firefighters at the scene of the accident.

Redacción Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 14:02 Share

Two workers have died this Wednesday morning following the collapse of a scaffolding structure in Benidorm (Alicante).

The Provincial Firefighters Consortium confirmed the tragedy, which occurred during renovation works in the popular tourist destination.

The incident was reported at approximately 10.49am at number two, Calle Ibiza, a busy street located near the Levante Beach area.

Emergency response

According to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU), the following units were dispatched immediately to the scene:

•One SAMU (Specialist Mobile Emergency) unit.

•One Basic Life Support (BLS) unit.

•A heavy rescue team from the Benidorm Fire Station, including a command unit, a rescue van, and a turntable ladder.

Recovery efforts

Eight firefighjters worked throughout the morning to clear debris and reach the victims.

Initial reports from the scene suggested that one worker had died instantly while a second was critically injured. However, medical services later confirmed that the second worker had also succumbed to his injuries at the site.

Local authorities have cordoned off the area on Calle Ibiza to ensure public safety while investigations begin into the cause of the structural failure.

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