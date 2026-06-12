Two people killed in tourist bus crash in Lanzarote

Natalia Penza 12/06/2026 a las 13:43h.

Two people have died in a head-on collision involving a tourist bus on the holiday island of Lanzarote.

Another two including a six-year-old boy were taken to hospital following the horror smash on the road linking the resort of Playa Blanca with the small town of Yaiza in the southwest of the island.

Shocking images from the scene showed the mangled car wreck after the horrendous crash and the badly damaged TUI bus with its front caved in and its windscreen smashed.

The people who died, two adults travelling with a young child, were in the car.

A 36-year-old passenger on the bus was hurt along with the six-year-old who was originally thought to have been in the car before it was reported he was also on the TUI bus.

The alarm was raised just before 7.45pm on Thursday, with local police, Civil Guard, paramedics and firefighters racing to the scene after getting the alert.

The road the crash happened on, near a Repsol petrol station, is the LZ-2.

Eight passengers are believed to have been on the bus along with the driver. It was not immediately clear this morning where it was heading to when the accident occurred.

The two people killed are understood to have been pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known yet if they were tourists or lived in Lanzarote, which is a popular sunshine getaway for Irish holidaymakers.

A police investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing today.

La Gomera crash

In April a British pensioner was killed in a horror bus crash in another Canary Island - La Gomera.

Twenty-seven passengers including the dead man’s wife were also hospitalised.

The packed bus they were on came off the road on a bend on 10 April and plunged 100 feet down a ravine.

The Brits on board the crash vehicle, who included three minors, were starting their journey back to the UK after finishing their holidays at a 102-apartment resort in Playa de Santiago on La Gomera’s southernmost tip called El Balcón de Santa Ana.

It was the second fatal crash on the same GM-2 road connecting the capital San Sebastián with the rest of the mountainous island in less than a year.

In May last year a 73-year-old Spanish woman died and 11 others were injured when a public transport bus overturned on a straight stretch of the road just over a mile away and tumbled down a hill.