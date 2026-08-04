Two British tourists arrested after violent fight in Ibiza hotel room

Natalia Penza 04/08/2026 a las 13:44h.

Two women British holidaymakers have been arrested after a violent fight at their Ibiza hotel.

One was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to her arms and face. Covered in blood, she headeddown to reception to alert staff.

The tourists were sharing a room in the hotel in the party resort of San Antonio, but it was not immediately clear this afternoon if they were friends, relatives or a couple.

Both have filed complaints and accused each other of assault following a police quiz.

They are expected to be hauled to court before the end of the day following their arrests. One is aged 27 and the other 28.

A spolice spokesperson, confirming the detentions, said today: “The Guardia Civil has arrested two women, aged 27 and 28, both British nationals, on suspicion of causing bodily harm following a mutual assault at a hotel in the town of San Antonio.

“The incident took place in the early hours of this morning, when a citizen security patrol responded to a report of a fight between two women staying at a local hotel.

“Upon arrival, officers found one of the women at the hotel reception with several bleeding injuries consistent with an assault, while the other remained in the room they shared.

“After interviewing both women and several witnesses, the Guardia Civil gathered evidence indicating that the two had assaulted each other during an argument.

“Both women had injuries of varying severity to their arms and faces. In addition, during an inspection of the scene, traces of blood were found in the public areas near the room.

“One of the women was taken to a medical centre to receive treatment and obtain the corresponding medical injury report. Afterwards, both women filed complaints regarding the incident.

“Once the investigation had been concluded and the evidence available assessed, theGuardia Civil proceeded to arrest both women on suspicion of causing bodily harm.

"The two detainees and the case file have been referred to the competent judicial authority this morning.”

Just over a week ago police arrested a British holidaymaker who bit off his father-in-law’s thumb during a fight at their Mallorcan hotel.

The 65-year-old victim needed hospital treatment for his injuries which also included a head wound and a deep cut to his nose.

Police arrested his 42-year-old son-in-law after arriving at the reception of the hotel in Sa Coma on Mallorca’s east coast near the Love Island villa to find the older man covered in blood.

There was also blood in the hotel corridor and inside the room where the fight is said to have taken place and a lamp had been broken and furniture displaced.

The arrest was made for a suspected crime of serious bodily harm, shortly after the alarm was raised around 10.40pm on July 26.

The motive of the violent altercation was not made clear.

Police sources in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, the municipality Sa Coma is part of, said after the incident: “Local police received a report of a fight inside a hotel.

“Several police units attended the scene, where they found a 65-year-old British man, the alleged attacker's father-in-law, in the hotel reception with significant amounts of blood on him and serious injuries.

“Officers immediately requested medical assistance. The injured man was treated by an ambulance crew and later taken to Manacor Hospital.

“As a result of the assault, the victim suffered an open head wound, a deep cut to the nose, and the traumatic amputation of the distal phalanx of the left thumb after it was bitten off during the altercation.”

“During the intervention, officers carried out an initial inspection of the room where the incident allegedly took place.

“They found substantial amounts of blood in the corridor and inside the room, as well as displaced furniture, a broken lamp, and other evidence consistent with a violent confrontation.

“The initial police investigation, together with statements gathered from those present and the evidence observed at the scene, enabled officers to identify the alleged attacker, who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious bodily harm.”