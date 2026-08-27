Turespaña launches 36 paid training placements at Spanish tourism offices worldwide

Turespaña has announced 36 paid training placements for professional work experience in Spain's network of tourism offices abroad (Consejerías de Turismo) and its central ... services in Madrid, with applications open until 14 September.

The Spanish Tourism Institute, an autonomous body attached to the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, said the programme aims to improve the skills and training of workers in Spain's tourism sector while giving participants greater knowledge of international source markets, the distinctive attributes of the Spain tourism brand and the policies and tools used to promote the country internationally.

The call for applications, an extract of which has been published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), includes 32 placements at the tourism offices abroad and four at Turespaña's central services in Madrid.

The placements will last for 12 months, with the possibility of a further 12-month extension. The programme has a maximum total budget of more than two million euros.

"The gross annual amounts have been updated to bring them more closely into line with the cost of living in the different host cities," Turespaña said.

Experience in international markets

More than 80 professionals have received training at the tourism offices abroad over the past five years.

The network currently comprises 32 offices in Abu Dhabi, Berlin, Mumbai, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Guangzhou, Chicago, Copenhagen, Dublin, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Helsinki, The Hague, Lisbon, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Milan, Munich, New York, Oslo, Paris, Beijing, Rome, São Paulo, Singapore, Tokyo, Toronto, Warsaw, Vienna and Zurich.

Turespaña said training at the offices also provides first-hand experience in market intelligence and implementing tourism marketing plans.

Further information about the call for applications and the eligibility requirements is available under the 'Work with us' section of Turespaña's website.