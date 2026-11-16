Spanish trade unions call for total transport strike on Christmas Eve and threaten to extend it into 2027

José A. González 16/11/2026 Actualizado a las 19:51h.

Spanish trade unions are threatening with a total transport strike, involving both passenger and freigth transport, on 23 and 24 December.

On 30 October, the ... Comisiones Obreras trade union approved a series of industrial actions to demand the implementation of age-related reduction coefficients for the retirement age. The trade union announced rallies outside the directorate-general for social security organisation in Madrid between 11 and 29 November, as well as several days of strike action across 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, depending on how the process unfolds.