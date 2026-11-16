Transport
Spanish trade unions call for total transport strike on Christmas Eve and threaten to extend it into 2027
The strike concernss both freight and passenger transport and coincides with a period of particularly high activity in terms of logistics and travel due to the Christmas holidays
Spanish trade unions are threatening with a total transport strike, involving both passenger and freigth transport, on 23 and 24 December.
On 30 October, the ... Comisiones Obreras trade union approved a series of industrial actions to demand the implementation of age-related reduction coefficients for the retirement age. The trade union announced rallies outside the directorate-general for social security organisation in Madrid between 11 and 29 November, as well as several days of strike action across 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, depending on how the process unfolds.
On Saturday, Fenadismer, the freight transport employers' organisation, announced the strike in a statement: "It is incomprehensible that transport companies are being penalised by this call for a strike on 23 and 24 December, despite the fact that the sector's main business organisations have actively supported the request for reduced retirement age coefficients. Any protest should be directed at the Ministry of Social Security."
CCOO issued the warning over the weekend and confirmed it on Monday. The UGT has also joined the call. Both organisations have been denouncing for months the standstill in the process of applying reduced retirement age coefficients for professional drivers.
"It is a political decision," the organisers stated at a press conference on Monday. They also gave examples to show that these coefficients can indeed be secured "through media pressure", citing the case of train drivers in the rail sector, who achieved this last week following the approval of a royal decree-law on urgent measures.
The strike would cause "serious and unnecessary" disruption to both haulage companies and the general public, as well as to the supply chain, in the middle of the Christmas season.
The two-day strike will only be called off if, before then, the Ministry of Social Security approves the mandatory report on the coefficients.