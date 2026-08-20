Tax freedom day 2026 arrives in Spain after citizens spent 231 days paying Hacienda

From Thursday 20 August, Spaniards are now working exclusively for themselves. To put it another way, from today, they can devote 100 per cent of ... their income to spending, saving, and investing, having spent the other 231 days of the year so far paying taxes.

This is the central finding of the latest annual study by the Civismo Foundation - a liberal think tank - which has mapped the national tax burden onto the calendar since 2013.

The result is a landmark date known as 'Tax Freedom Day'. To calculate this figure, Civismo divides total household taxes and social security contributions by broad household income, multiplying the result by the number of days in the year while applying key adjustment factors.

This threshold stands at 231 days for 2026 - two days later than last year and 58 days later than when Pedro Sánchez first took office. The think tank's report paints an unflattering picture for the current administration, showing a tax burden that continues to rise both through new levies - such as the intergenerational equity mechanism for pensions and new local refuse collection charges - and through pure systemic inertia.

This inertia is the report's most revealing aspect. Despite state budgets remaining rolled over for three consecutive years, 2025 tax revenues grew more than four percentage points faster than nominal GDP. A 10.4 per cent rise pushed total revenue past €325 billion - a trend Civismo highlights as "expansionary taxation by inertia".

The primary driver is personal income tax (IRPF) and the failure of any central government since 2015 to adjust national tax brackets for inflation. In 2025, income tax revenue rose by 10.1 per cent nationwide, while gross household income grew by 7.2 per cent. This pushed the effective tax rate on gross income up by 3.5 per cent, demonstrating that the Treasury absorbed a growing share of household wealth as revenues outstripped real income growth.

Surging social security contributions and IVA

Regarding employment costs, Civismo points to hikes in maximum contribution bases and a 0.9 per cent increase in the intergenerational equity mechanism as key factors driving up the tax burden on labour. When combining personal income tax and social security contributions, only €58.30 of every €100 in total labour costs actually reaches the average employee as net pay.

For an average worker earning a gross annual salary of €32,446, employer contributions raise total employment costs to €42,390.70. After deducting income tax and social security contributions totaling €17,665.79, the employee retains just €24,724.91 net.

IVA adds a further strain. Receipts jumped 9.9 per cent in 2025 to €99.53 billion following the reinstatement of standard rates on basic foodstuffs, electricity, gas, and energy products. Combined with local taxes (property tax, road tax, and waste disposal fees), Civismo labels this "silent taxation" — hidden costs averaging €4,110 per year, or the equivalent of 60.7 days of net income for the average worker.

Deep regional disparities

Beyond the national figures, the report highlights stark disparities across Spain's autonomous communities, largely driven by regional variations in devolved income tax brackets, inheritance taxes, and local levies.

• Catalonia: Tops the tax list with 238 days spent paying the state, delaying its Tax Freedom Day until 26 August due to maintaining 11 regional taxes.

• Madrid: Reached the milestone significantly earlier on 15 August.

• Basque Country: Enjoyed the earliest relief on 14 August thanks to its favorable regional tax regime.

These gaps stem from how regional governments handle devolved income tax. Only ten regions have adjusted tax brackets to offset inflation. Madrid, by contrast, implemented two bracket adjustments to prevent inflation-driven price rises (with CPI up 23 per cent since 2021) pushing taxpayers into higher bands without a real increase in wealth. Marginal rates also differ sharply: Salvador Illa’s administration in Catalonia sets regional income tax rates between 9.50 and 25.50 per cent, whereas Madrid sets lower rates ranging from 8.50 to 20.50 per cent.