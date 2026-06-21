Three youngsters die after rock jump in Catalonia

The beach close to where the boys died after jumping from rocks.

Natalia Penza 21/06/2026 a las 17:30h.

Three young boys have died on a beach in a popular Spanish holiday area.

The first youngster, aged 12, died at the scene after jumping into the water from rocks at Arrabassada Beach in the east coast city of Tarragona in Catalonia and getting into difficulties.

On Saturday it emerged a second boy, a 13-year-old who formed part of the same group of six youngsters caught up in Friday’s drama, had lost his life in hospital.

And on Sunday it was confirmed the second of the two boys rushed critically injured to hospital, another 13-year-old, had also lost his fight for life bringing the death toll from the tragedy to three.

The other three who were with them decided against jumping into the water after seeing their friends in difficulties, and were unharmed.

One of them raised the alarm, sparking a massive emergency response which included the mobilisation of two Red Cross jet skis, two helicopters and a coastguard vessel.

Efforts to revive the two boys who were rushed to hospital alive, after it was discovered they had both gone into cardiac arrest, lasted around an hour.

One was taken to XXIII Joan Hospital in Tarragona and the other to Barcelona’s Sant Joan de Deu Hospital.

Dangerous spot

The area where the drama occurred is known locally as La Cova del Gos. It is a C-shaped inlet which is popular with teenagers who jump from the top of the rocks into the water, despite the presence of danger signs.

The spot is hidden and cannot be seen by lifeguards at either Arrabassada or the neighbouring Miracle beaches, as it lies halfway along a secluded stretch.

The cliffs and rocks are eroded and wet, making it difficult to climb out of the water.

The impact of the water against the rocks creates a strong suction effect that drags people towards the seabed or against the rocks.

Currents are another danger and can cause the depth and turbulence of the water to change abruptly within seconds.

Promising footballer

One of the boys who died, the youngster who lost his life on Friday, was a promising footballer who played for a local side called CD La Floresta.

Club president Pablo Pedro González told local press he had already had trials with top-flight Spanish teams.

He added: “He was a key player in the Under-13s. He was being scouted by several clubs, including Espanyol and Villarreal. I think this year would have been the year for him to make the leap to a big club.”

Regional government president Salvador Illa wrote on X on Sunday morning: “Deeply struck by the death of the third minor affected by the accident at Arrabassada beach in Tarragona. There are no words in these moments of pain.

“I want to convey my warmth, affection, and support to the families and friends of the boys."